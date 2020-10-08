Centamin (CELTF) Receives a Hold from Berenberg Bank

In a report issued on October 5, Jonathan Guy from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Centamin (CELTF), with a price target of p174.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.02.

Centamin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.69, which is a 33.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 2, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a £1.60 price target.

Centamin’s market cap is currently $2.42B and has a P/E ratio of 16.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.73.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.