Centamin (CELTF) Receives a Buy from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt analyst Peel Hunt reiterated a Buy rating on Centamin (CELTF) on June 10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.70, close to its 52-week high of $2.71.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Centamin with a $60.74 average price target, representing a 2254.3% upside. In a report issued on June 25, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a £2.10 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.71 and a one-year low of $1.07. Currently, Centamin has an average volume of 7,019.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.