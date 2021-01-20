Centamin (CELTF) Receives a Buy from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Jonathan Guy maintained a Buy rating on Centamin (CELTF) today and set a price target of p143.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Guy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 40.7% success rate. Guy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Galiano Gold, Yamana Gold, and FRESNILLO.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centamin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.89.

The company has a one-year high of $3.07 and a one-year low of $1.07. Currently, Centamin has an average volume of 34.24K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CELTF in relation to earlier this year.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.