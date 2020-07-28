Centamin (CELTF) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Catie Powers- July 28, 2020, 5:38 AM EDT

In a report issued on June 10, Dan Shaw from Morgan Stanley reiterated a Hold rating on Centamin (CELTF). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.70, close to its 52-week high of $2.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Shaw is ranked #2535 out of 6821 analysts.

Centamin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.74, a 2254.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR200.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.71 and a one-year low of $1.07. Currently, Centamin has an average volume of 7,019.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

