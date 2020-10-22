Centamin (CELTF) Gets a Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Jonathan Guy maintained a Hold rating on Centamin (CELTF) today and set a price target of p142.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Guy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.5% and a 28.6% success rate. Guy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Galiano Gold, Yamana Gold, and FRESNILLO.

Centamin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.61.

The company has a one-year high of $3.07 and a one-year low of $1.07. Currently, Centamin has an average volume of 13.84K.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.