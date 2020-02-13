Cenovus Energy (CVE) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Hold rating on Cenovus Energy (CVE) today and set a price target of C$14.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 52.9% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Gibson Energy, and Imperial Oil.

Cenovus Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.24.

Based on Cenovus Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $85.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.02 billion.

Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in gas and oil provisions. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. It operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Deep Basin, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.