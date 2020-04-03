Cenovus Energy (CVE) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Cenovus Energy (CVE), with a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.43, close to its 52-week low of $1.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.3% and a 40.5% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Paramount Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cenovus Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.77, which is a 189.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Tudor Pickering also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Cenovus Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.16 billion and net profit of $113 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.52 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.36 billion.

Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in gas and oil provisions. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. It operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Deep Basin, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Oil sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen in northeast Alberta including Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Narrows Lake as well as projects in the early stages of development. The Deep Basin segment includes includes land primarily in the Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas. The Refining and Marketing segment provides transportation and selling of crude oil, antural gas and NGLS. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes unrealized gains and losses recorded on derivative financial instruments, divestiture of assets, as well as other administrative, financing activities and research costs. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.