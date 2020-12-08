Celyad (CYAD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After William Blair and H.C. Wainwright gave Celyad (NASDAQ: CYAD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from JonesTrading. Analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Celyad today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.7% and a 57.6% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celyad is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.00, which is an 119.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Celyad’s market cap is currently $114.3M and has a P/E ratio of -3.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -19.40.

Celyad SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology, Immuno-oncology, and Corporate. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms. The Immuno-oncology segment consists of all assets developed based on the CAR-T cell platform. The company was founded by Michel Lussier, William Wijns, and Christian Homsy on July 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.