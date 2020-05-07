Celyad (CYAD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and William Blair gave Celyad (NASDAQ: CYAD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from JonesTrading. Analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Celyad today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 44.0% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Celyad has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.33, which is a 212.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.67 and a one-year low of $4.10. Currently, Celyad has an average volume of 13.9K.

Celyad SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology, Immuno-oncology, and Corporate. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms. The Immuno-oncology segment consists of all assets developed based on the CAR-T cell platform. The company was founded by Michel Lussier, William Wijns, and Christian Homsy on July 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.