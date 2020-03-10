Celsius Holdings (CELH) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Jeff Van Sinderen from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings (CELH), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 43.9% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Chromadex, and Iteris.

Celsius Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

The company has a one-year high of $7.10 and a one-year low of $3.06. Currently, Celsius Holdings has an average volume of 396.6K.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.