Celsion (CLSN) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Celsion (CLSN), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.90, close to its 52-week low of $0.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 39.6% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Celsion has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Celsion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $125K and GAAP net loss of $5.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $125K and had a net profit of $5.48 million.

Celsion Corp . engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies. It operates through the Celsion and ThermoDox brands. The company was founded by Yim-Pan Cheung in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, NJ.