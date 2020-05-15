Celsion (CLSN) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Celsion (CLSN), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 46.9% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Celsion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50, which is a 553.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JonesTrading also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.33 and a one-year low of $0.69. Currently, Celsion has an average volume of 270.3K.

Celsion Corp . engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies. It operates through the Celsion and ThermoDox brands. The company was founded by Yim-Pan Cheung in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, NJ.