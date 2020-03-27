Celsion (CLSN) Receives a Buy from JonesTrading

In a report released today, Matthew Cross from JonesTrading maintained a Buy rating on Celsion (CLSN), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.90, close to its 52-week low of $0.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.3% and a 27.0% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Catalyst Biosciences, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celsion is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00, which is a 757.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.53 and a one-year low of $0.69. Currently, Celsion has an average volume of 228.5K.

Celsion Corp . engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies. It operates through the Celsion and ThermoDox brands. The company was founded by Yim-Pan Cheung in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, NJ.