Celsion (CLSN) Gets a Buy Rating from Brookline Capital Markets

In a report released today, Kumaraguru Raja from Brookline Capital Markets maintained a Buy rating on Celsion (CLSN), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.8% and a 56.9% success rate. Raja covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Monopar Therapeutics Inc, Arcturus Therapeutics, and Outlook Therapeutics.

The the analyst consensus on Celsion is currently a Hold rating.

Celsion’s market cap is currently $139.1M and has a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 44.69.

Celsion Corp . engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies. It operates through the Celsion and ThermoDox brands. The company was founded by Yim-Pan Cheung in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, NJ.