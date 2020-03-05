Cellectis SA (CLLS) Receives a Buy from William Blair

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Cellectis SA (CLLS) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 61.0% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cellectis SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.00, which is a 266.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.84 and a one-year low of $9.50. Currently, Cellectis SA has an average volume of 131.1K.

Cellectis SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of genome engineering technology. The company operates through the following business segments: Therapeutics and Plants.

