Cellectis SA (CLLS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After William Blair and BTIG gave Cellectis SA (NASDAQ: CLLS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from JonesTrading. Analyst Soumit Roy initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cellectis SA today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 38.9% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cellectis SA with a $56.00 average price target, representing a 266.7% upside. In a report issued on February 19, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $20.84 and a one-year low of $9.50. Currently, Cellectis SA has an average volume of 131.1K.

Cellectis SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of genome engineering technology. The company operates through the following business segments: Therapeutics and Plants.

