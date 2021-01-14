Celldex (CLDX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Celldex (CLDX), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.1% and a 65.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celldex is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.33.

Celldex’s market cap is currently $694.8M and has a P/E ratio of -8.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CLDX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Richard M. Wright, the Sr. VP & CCO of CLDX sold 20,832 shares for a total of $387,475.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379. The company was founded by Anthony S. Marucci and Tibor Keler in 1983 and is headquartered in Hampton, NJ.