Celldex (CLDX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Celldex (CLDX) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 56.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Celldex has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.33, representing a 43.6% upside. In a report issued on November 25, LifeSci Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.40 and a one-year low of $1.50. Currently, Celldex has an average volume of 717.6K.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379. The company was founded by Anthony S. Marucci and Tibor Keler in 1983 and is headquartered in Hampton, NJ.