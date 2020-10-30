Celestica (CLS) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on October 28, Paul Treiber from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Celestica (CLS), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 70.9% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enghouse Systems, Sierra Wireless, and BlackBerry.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Celestica with a $8.13 average price target, representing a 36.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.29 and a one-year low of $2.63. Currently, Celestica has an average volume of 346.3K.

Celestica, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers in the communications, consumer, computing and diversified end markets. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses. The CCS segment consists of enterprise communications, telecommunications, servers, and storage businesses. Celestica was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.