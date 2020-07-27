Celestica (CLS) Receives a Buy from PI Financial

PI Financial analyst Gus Papageorgiou maintained a Buy rating on Celestica (CLS) today and set a price target of C$11.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Papageorgiou is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 70.6% success rate. Papageorgiou covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BlackBerry, CGI Group, and Open Text.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celestica is a Hold with an average price target of $6.75.

The company has a one-year high of $9.29 and a one-year low of $2.63. Currently, Celestica has an average volume of 452K.

Celestica, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers in the communications, consumer, computing and diversified end markets. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses. The CCS segment consists of enterprise communications, telecommunications, servers, and storage businesses. Celestica was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.