Celestica (CLS) Gets a Hold Rating from PI Financial

PI Financial analyst Gus Papageorgiou maintained a Hold rating on Celestica (CLS) today and set a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Papageorgiou is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 63.6% success rate. Papageorgiou covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BlackBerry, CGI Group, and Open Text.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celestica is a Hold with an average price target of $5.88, representing a 20.5% upside. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Celestica’s market cap is currently $611.7M and has a P/E ratio of 9.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.74.

Celestica, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers in the communications, consumer, computing and diversified end markets. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses. The CCS segment consists of enterprise communications, telecommunications, servers, and storage businesses. Celestica was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.