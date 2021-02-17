Celcuity (CELC) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Celcuity (CELC) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.46, close to its 52-week high of $17.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 93.9% and a 67.5% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Celcuity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Celcuity’s market cap is currently $169.5M and has a P/E ratio of -19.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.40.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Celcuity, Inc. is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. The company was founded in January 2012 by Brian Sullivan and Lance Laing and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.