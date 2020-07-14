Celcuity (CELC) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

Christine Brown- July 14, 2020, 6:12 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Celcuity (CELC) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.76, close to its 52-week low of $4.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 43.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Celcuity with a $11.00 average price target.

Based on Celcuity’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.25 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.85 million.

Celcuity, Inc. is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. The company was founded in January 2012 by Brian Sullivan and Lance Laing and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

