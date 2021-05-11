Celcuity (CELC) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Celcuity (CELC) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 58.3% and a 48.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Celcuity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

Based on Celcuity’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.55 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.81 million.

Celcuity, Inc. is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. The company was founded in January 2012 by Brian Sullivan and Lance Laing and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.