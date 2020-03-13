Celcuity (CELC) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Celcuity (CELC), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.73, close to its 52-week low of $6.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -17.8% and a 26.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celcuity is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

Based on Celcuity’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.83 million.

Celcuity, Inc. is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies.