Celanese (CE) Receives a Hold from Alembic Global

In a report released today, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global maintained a Hold rating on Celanese (CE), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.4% and a 31.5% success rate. Ahmed covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and LyondellBasell.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celanese is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $128.40.

The company has a one-year high of $128.88 and a one-year low of $94.56. Currently, Celanese has an average volume of 659.5K.

