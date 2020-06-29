Cel-Sci (CVM) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Cel-Sci (CVM), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Saturday at $15.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 37.5% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Miragen Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cel-Sci with a $23.00 average price target.

Based on Cel-Sci’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.01 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.45 million.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers. LEAPS is categorized into LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza for hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 which are vaccine candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. The company was founded by Maximilian de Clara on March 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, VA.