Cedar Fair (FUN) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Cedar Fair (FUN), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -22.6% and a 21.0% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cedar Fair with a $52.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $64.87 and a one-year low of $13.00. Currently, Cedar Fair has an average volume of 917.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FUN in relation to earlier this year.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America. The company was founded on May 13, 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

