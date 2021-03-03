Ceco Environmental (CECE) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating on Ceco Environmental (CECE) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.50, close to its 52-week high of $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 68.7% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ceco Environmental is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.00 and a one-year low of $3.53. Currently, Ceco Environmental has an average volume of 101.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, Fluid Handling Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. The Industrial Solutions segment serves the industrial pollution control market. The Fluid Handling Solutions segment provides pump and filtration solutions that maintain safe and clean operations in some of the most harsh and toxic environments. The company was founded by Phillip DeZwirek in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.