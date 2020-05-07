Ceco Environmental (CECE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and Maxim Group gave Ceco Environmental (NASDAQ: CECE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Christopher Van Horn reiterated a Buy rating on Ceco Environmental today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.6% and a 40.9% success rate. Horn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Superior Industries International, Motorcar Parts Of America, and Park-Ohio Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ceco Environmental is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.75, which is a 67.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Ceco Environmental’s market cap is currently $165.7M and has a P/E ratio of 10.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -38.45.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, Fluid Handling Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. The Industrial Solutions segment serves the industrial pollution control market. The Fluid Handling Solutions segment provides pump and filtration solutions that maintain safe and clean operations in some of the most harsh and toxic environments. The company was founded by Phillip DeZwirek in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.