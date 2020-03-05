Ceco Environmental (CECE) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Ceco Environmental (CECE) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.65, close to its 52-week low of $6.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 44.4% success rate. Sullivan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and Mistras Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ceco Environmental with a $9.00 average price target, a 30.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Ceco Environmental’s market cap is currently $251.6M and has a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.30.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, Fluid Handling Solutions, and Corporate and Other.