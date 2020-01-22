CDW (CDW) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Cabral from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on CDW (CDW), with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $136.08, close to its 52-week high of $146.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabral is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 82.6% success rate. Cabral covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and Pure Storage.

CDW has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $134.67.

The company has a one-year high of $146.09 and a one-year low of $80.01. Currently, CDW has an average volume of 919.7K.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization and collaboration. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.