CDK Global (CDK) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on CDK Global (CDK), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 50.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

CDK Global has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.75, a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CDK Global’s market cap is currently $5.7B and has a P/E ratio of 27.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.61.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada. The company was founded on September 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.