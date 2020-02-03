CDK Global (CDK) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on CDK Global (CDK), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 51.4% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as US Auto Parts Network, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CDK Global is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.00.

CDK Global’s market cap is currently $6.52B and has a P/E ratio of 59.96. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.52.

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions.