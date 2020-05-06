CDK Global (CDK) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wells Fargo and Barrington gave CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Buy rating on CDK Global yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 49.3% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Servicemaster Global Holdings, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

CDK Global has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.50, implying a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on CDK Global’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $500 million and net profit of $22.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $479 million and had a net profit of $89 million.

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada. The company was founded on September 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.