CDK Global (CDK) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barrington and Oppenheimer gave CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Timothy Willi maintained a Buy rating on CDK Global yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Willi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 73.3% success rate. Willi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Bill.com Holdings, and Global Payments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CDK Global is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.00, representing a 18.9% upside. In a report issued on August 3, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $57.00 and a one-year low of $29.12. Currently, CDK Global has an average volume of 753.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada. The company was founded on September 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.