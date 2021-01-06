CDK Global (CDK) Has a New Rating from Barrington

CDK Global (CDK) received a Buy rating and a $72.00 price target from Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 60.0% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CDK Global with a $63.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $57.00 and a one-year low of $29.12. Currently, CDK Global has an average volume of 938.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada. The company was founded on September 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.