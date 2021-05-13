CCL Industries (CCDBF) Receives a Hold from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Hold rating on CCL Industries (CCDBF) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson 's ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.0% and a 46.6% success rate. Josephson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CCL Industries with a $64.37 average price target.

Based on CCL Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.35 billion and net profit of $146 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.28 billion and had a net profit of $105 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CCDBF in relation to earlier this year.

CCL Industries, Inc. engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials. The Avery segment manufactures and sells consumer products, including labels, binders, dividers, sheet protectors, and writing instruments. The Checkpoint segment involves in technology-driven, loss-prevention, inventory management and labelling solutions. The Innovia segment covers specialty high-performance, multi-layer, surface-engineered specialty films for label, packaging, and security applications. The company was founded by Gordon S. Lang in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.