CBTX (CBTX) Gets a Hold Rating from KBW

KBW analyst Brady Gailey maintained a Hold rating on CBTX (CBTX) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.49, close to its 52-week low of $12.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Gailey is ranked #1269 out of 6832 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CBTX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

Based on CBTX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $36.55 million and net profit of $7.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $36.82 million and had a net profit of $10.49 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CBTX in relation to earlier this year.

CBTX, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.