Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Receives a Hold from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report issued on September 13, Sean Horgan from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE), with a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $89.49.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cboe Global Markets with a $98.20 average price target, a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 11, Loop Capital Markets also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

Based on Cboe Global Markets’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $869 million and net profit of $114 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $621 million and had a net profit of $88.3 million.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options. The U.S. Equities segment covers listed cash equities and ETP transaction services that occur on BZX, BYX, EDGX, and EDGA. The Futures comprises the the business of futures exchange, CFE, which includes offering for trading futures on the VIX Index and bitcoin and other futures products. The European Equities segment relates to the pan-European listed cash equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts that occur on the RIE, operated by Cboe Europe Equities. The Global FX segment represents the institutional FX trading services that occur on the Cboe FX platform. The company was founded on 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.