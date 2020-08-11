Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Receives a Hold from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Daniel Fannon maintained a Hold rating on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) on July 31 and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fannon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 73.5% success rate. Fannon covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, WisdomTree Investments, and Janus Henderson Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cboe Global Markets with a $99.78 average price target, representing a 13.5% upside. In a report issued on August 3, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

Cboe Global Markets’ market cap is currently $9.3B and has a P/E ratio of 21.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.61.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options. The U.S. Equities segment covers listed cash equities and ETP transaction services that occur on BZX, BYX, EDGX, and EDGA. The Futures comprises the the business of futures exchange, CFE, which includes offering for trading futures on the VIX Index and bitcoin and other futures products. The European Equities segment relates to the pan-European listed cash equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts that occur on the RIE, operated by Cboe Europe Equities. The Global FX segment represents the institutional FX trading services that occur on the Cboe FX platform. The company was founded on 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.