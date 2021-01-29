cbdMD (YCBD) Receives a Hold from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic maintained a Hold rating on cbdMD (YCBD) today and set a price target of $4.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.49.

Currently, the analyst consensus on cbdMD is a Hold with an average price target of $4.30.

cbdMD’s market cap is currently $181.9M and has a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 67.25.

cbdMD, Inc. is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol brand which engages in producing and distributing of CBD products. Its products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topical, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products. cbdMD was founded by Caryn Dunayer in March 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.