Caterpillar (CAT) Receives a Hold from Jefferies

In a report issued on April 29, Stephen Volkmann from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Caterpillar (CAT), with a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $230.68, close to its 52-week high of $237.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Volkmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 74.5% success rate. Volkmann covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lennox International, Illinois Tool Works, and Parker Hannifin.

Caterpillar has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $240.31, representing a 5.9% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

Caterpillar’s market cap is currently $124.4B and has a P/E ratio of 36.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 144 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CAT in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1925, Illinois-based Caterpillar, Inc. manufactures construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments, including Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

