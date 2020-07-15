Caterpillar (CAT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and Deutsche Bank gave Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Tigress Financial. Analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on Caterpillar today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $138.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 68.1% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualcomm, Akamai, and Garmin.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Caterpillar with a $133.50 average price target, implying a -4.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $166.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $150.55 and a one-year low of $87.50. Currently, Caterpillar has an average volume of 3.87M.

Caterpillar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other. The Construction Industries segment supports customers using machinery in infrastructure and building construction applications. The Resource Industries segment is responsible for supporting customers using machinery in mining and quarrying applications and it includes business strategy, product design, product management and development, manufacturing, marketing and sales and product support. The Energy and Transportation segment supports customers in oil and gas, power generation, marine, rail, and industrial applications. The Financial Products segment offers a range of financing alternatives to customers and dealers for caterpillar machinery and engines, solar gas turbines, as well as other equipment and marine vessels. The All Other segment include activities such as the business strategy, product management and development, and manufacturing of filters and fluids, undercarriage, tires and rims, engaging tools, and fluid transfers. The company was founded on April 15, 1925 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.