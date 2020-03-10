Catena Media (CTTMF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Laurent Daure from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Catena Media (CTTMF), with a price target of SEK69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.31, equals to its 52-week low of $3.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Daure is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 29.4% success rate. Daure covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dassault Systemes SA, Materialise, and Temenos.

Catena Media has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.30.

The company has a one-year high of $8.05 and a one-year low of $3.31. Currently, Catena Media has an average volume of 5.

Catena Media plc provides marketing services for online gaming industry. It business concept is based on generating potential paying players to its business partners, primarily online gaming operators through a comprehensive product offering with a focus on high-quality content to attract potential players.