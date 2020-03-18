CatchMark Timber (CTT) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Hold rating on CatchMark Timber (CTT) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.04, close to its 52-week low of $6.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 57.9% success rate. Quinn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CatchMark Timber is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.33.

Based on CatchMark Timber’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $37.83 million.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.