Catasys (CATS) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Catasys (CATS), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 57.6% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Catasys is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.00, a 34.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Catasys’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.76 million and GAAP net loss of $8.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.62 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.44 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CATS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and, at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions. The company was founded by Terren S. Peizer in February 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Read More on CATS: