Catalyst Pharma (CPRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to Catalyst Pharma (CPRX) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 50.9% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Catalyst Pharma’s market cap is currently $427.2M and has a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.46.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasmsThe company was founded Huckel E. Hubert in January 2002 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.