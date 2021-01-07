Catalyst Pharma (CPRX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Catalyst Pharma (CPRX), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 52.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.63.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.28 and a one-year low of $2.55. Currently, Catalyst Pharma has an average volume of 1.6M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasmsThe company was founded Huckel E. Hubert in January 2002 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.