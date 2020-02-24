Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) Receives a Buy from JonesTrading

JonesTrading analyst Matthew Cross reiterated a Buy rating on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 36.4% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aldeyra Therapeutics, Abeona Therapeutics, and Aptose Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Catalyst Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.84 and a one-year low of $4.52. Currently, Catalyst Biosciences has an average volume of 595.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on August 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.